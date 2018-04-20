C# Developer (RecruiTech)

Requirements:

– Grade 12

– A relevant tertiary qualification (degree / diploma) in IT with 2-3 years’ proven experience in software development

– 5 years’ proven experience in software development

– SQL 2005 and higher

– .Net (C#)

– Implementation of MVVM or MVC design patterns

– WPF (Windows Presentation Foundation)

– WCF (Windows Communication Foundation)

– XAML

– OO Development Methodologies

– An understanding of SOA.

Responsibilities:

– IT systems development processes (SDLC)

– Application development

– Testing practices

– UML

– Systems analysis and design

– Banking systems environment

– Develop systems from technical specifications as provided by Analyst Developers or Architects

– Deliver development within agreed timelines

– Perform unit testing from a pre-defined test plan

– Provide implementation instructions for new development

– Provide production support to production systems (stand-by)

– Conduct investigations and solve system issues

– Prepare production deployment packages

– Ensure successful implementation

– Provide coaching and mentoring to Programmers

– Participation and proactive problem-solving to meet team objectives

Please send your CV to (email address) or for more information, contact us on (contact number) (VoIP) or (contact number). A member of our RecruiTech Team will contact you if your profile matches the criteria required for the role. If you have not heard from us within 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful. You will be contacted if a suitable position arises.

