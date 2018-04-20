C# Developer

C# – Developer – South East Cape Town – C# – up to R600k ctc

Are you interested in Public Cloud?

Real-time, High Volume, Highly scalable, Highly secure

What will you be doing for a living?

– Design and build the back ends for cross-platform, cloud-based products

– You’ll be involved in QA, testing as well as feature, component & product rollout

– Depending on your level, you’ll solve, design and optimise code

– You will have maintenance & support functions but theoretically, you won’t eat too much dog food

What do we need you to know/have?

– Anything from about 3 years commercial experience – OR some kickass anecdotes as to why less years doesn’t mean less skill

– C# – C# is your baby right now, but we’ll consider some C# with Java or C++ in the same light

– TDD – you have to at least appreciate

If you want to blow their minds, throw in some:

– TFS, GIT, HTTP and/or Rest

– Windows Services with TCP / IP

– Knowledge of one of the big Cloud platforms

Reference Number for this position is JP40860 which is a permanent position based in Cape Town offering a salary of up to R600k per annum.

