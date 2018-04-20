ENVIRONMENT:
Our client, a leading provider of accounting, tax and auditing services, is looking for a Database Administrator (GreatSoft) to join their team. Must have a Grade 12, qualification, MCSE (Data Platform and Business Intelligence) qualification and 4 years SQL Database Administration experience.
DUTIES:
- Provide SQL support function for departments.
- Maintain SQL Databases.
- User Administration.
- Proactively provide updates for the solution database.
- Creating and modifying SQL reports.
- Assist with Alumni reports.
- Ensure all issues are logged, followed up and resolved within agreed timeframes.
- Utilize excellent customer service skills and exceed customers’ expectations.
- Manage GreatSoft (Practice Management System) reports.
- Assist with changes in GreatSoft financial reports.
- Assist with changes and enhancements to all GreatSoft reports in line with management requests.
- Manage GreatSoft (Practice Management System) support.
- Attend to all GreatSoft queries within an acceptable turnaround time frame.
- Manage escalated support queries with GreatSoft support teams.
- Import of budgeted hours and charge out rates.
- Import of salaries.
- Perform billing runs.
- System Management.
- Make recommendations to IT Infrastructure team with respect to enhancing SQL Server performance and security.
- Ensure proper documentation are in place for systems changes made.
- Recommended procedure modifications or improvements.
REQUIREMENTS:
Minimum Qualifications / C