Database Administrator (GreatSoft)

ENVIRONMENT:

Our client, a leading provider of accounting, tax and auditing services, is looking for a Database Administrator (GreatSoft) to join their team. Must have a Grade 12, qualification, MCSE (Data Platform and Business Intelligence) qualification and 4 years SQL Database Administration experience.

DUTIES:

Provide SQL support function for departments.

Maintain SQL Databases.

User Administration.

Proactively provide updates for the solution database.

Creating and modifying SQL reports.

Assist with Alumni reports.

Ensure all issues are logged, followed up and resolved within agreed timeframes.

Utilize excellent customer service skills and exceed customers’ expectations. Manage GreatSoft (Practice Management System) reports. Assist with changes in GreatSoft financial reports. Assist with changes and enhancements to all GreatSoft reports in line with management requests. Manage GreatSoft (Practice Management System) support. Attend to all GreatSoft queries within an acceptable turnaround time frame. Manage escalated support queries with GreatSoft support teams. Import of budgeted hours and charge out rates. Import of salaries. Perform billing runs. System Management. Make recommendations to IT Infrastructure team with respect to enhancing SQL Server performance and security. Ensure proper documentation are in place for systems changes made. Recommended procedure modifications or improvements.



REQUIREMENTS:

Minimum Qualifications / C

