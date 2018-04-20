Functional Tester

Purpose Of The Job

Reporting to the head of the QA Team, the Functional Tester will participate in all Testing functions within the QA team.

The Functional Tester will work closely with other members of the QA team, as well as with testers within Product Development teams.

The Functional Tester is expected to take responsibility for the following tasks:

-Raise defects and ensure fixes are progressed through to verification

-Create detailed Functional and Acceptance Criteria tests from Specifications and Requirements, including edge cases where appropriate

-Manage the manual execution of tests within the QA team, providing regular updates to the head of the QA team

-Write automation scenarios in Gherkin, from specs

-The Functional Tester is also expected to understand automation test reports and to raise defects based on automation failures

Knowledge of healthcare systems is a major advantage

Qualification/s & Experience

The following are considered minimum requirements

Experience with a complex bug and task tracking system such as JIRA

Proven ability to create tests from functional specifications and user requirements documentsFast-learner

Ability to work well independently and as part of a team

Excellent organizational skills

Excellent communications skills; will be required to describe processes and issues verbally and in written form.

Excellent attention to detail

A qualification in a technical IT-related discipline

ISTQB Foundation Level or equivalent

Minimum of 2 years’ experience as a Functional Tester

Agile experience

Testing of Mobile Apps

Testing of browser-based apps

Gherkin

Knowledge of basic Unix and simple SQL queries

Coding training/experience in any language

Experience testing browser-based applications

Experience of testing mobile applications (iOS or Android)

The following will be beneficial:

Experience with automation frameworks within a Continuous Integration environment.

Healthcare systems experience

OSX and iOS

Healthcare Systems Experience

Experience in the use of a BDD test specification language (i.e. Gherkin)

If you would like to apply for this role, you may email a detailed CV and salary details directly to (email address). Just replace (email address) you have not received a response within a week, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Learn more/Apply for this position