Purpose Of The Job
Reporting to the head of the QA Team, the Functional Tester will participate in all Testing functions within the QA team.
The Functional Tester will work closely with other members of the QA team, as well as with testers within Product Development teams.
The Functional Tester is expected to take responsibility for the following tasks:
-Raise defects and ensure fixes are progressed through to verification
-Create detailed Functional and Acceptance Criteria tests from Specifications and Requirements, including edge cases where appropriate
-Manage the manual execution of tests within the QA team, providing regular updates to the head of the QA team
-Write automation scenarios in Gherkin, from specs
-The Functional Tester is also expected to understand automation test reports and to raise defects based on automation failures
Knowledge of healthcare systems is a major advantage
Qualification/s & Experience
The following are considered minimum requirements
- Experience with a complex bug and task tracking system such as JIRA
- Proven ability to create tests from functional specifications and user requirements documentsFast-learner
- Ability to work well independently and as part of a team
- Excellent organizational skills
- Excellent communications skills; will be required to describe processes and issues verbally and in written form.
- Excellent attention to detail
- A qualification in a technical IT-related discipline
- ISTQB Foundation Level or equivalent
- Minimum of 2 years’ experience as a Functional Tester
- Agile experience
- Testing of Mobile Apps
- Testing of browser-based apps
- Gherkin
- Knowledge of basic Unix and simple SQL queries
- Coding training/experience in any language
The following will be beneficial:
- Experience with automation frameworks within a Continuous Integration environment.
- OSX and iOS
- Healthcare Systems Experience
Experience in the use of a BDD test specification language (i.e. Gherkin)
If you would like to apply for this role, you may email a detailed CV and salary details directly to