iOS Developer – Develop New Platform for International Org – Join Boutique Software Solutions company – R700k – R750k/annum Stellenbosch CT

Fantastic opportunity for a Senior iOS Developer to join a small AGILE TEAM and take full responsibility of developing a CUSTOMIZED PLATFORM for one of the company’s INTERNATIONAL clients. You will need to build this platform from scratch & will be responsible for all strategic technical decisions relating to new products and functionality.

This iOS Developer position is Cape Town (Stellenbosch) based and is paying R700k – R750k/annum (neg).

THE COMPANY:

This Boutique Software Development house has been in operation for over 15 years and has a focus on Web Development, Mobile Development and Web Design. While they are a small company their partners and clients are leading organizations which will give you exposure to a range of projects. You will be working on exciting projects for large corporate companies in a highly flexible non-corporate environment.

EXPERIENCE:

– 5+ years iOS Development Experience

– Swift, C++ or Objective C

– Design, build and maintain reliable code

– Knowledge of system architecture as it relates to mobile apps

– Experience developing iOS apps from scratch

– Stay up to date with latest Apple and iOS standards

If you qualify for this role, please email your CV directly to:

Ashleigh Watermeyer

(email address) or (email address)

(contact number)

We appreciate every application and we do give each due consideration but if you have not had a response to your application within 14 days please consider it unsuccessful. To help us respond swiftly, please ensure you have read the requirements and ensure that your application contains the relevant details for the position you are applying for.

Acuity Consultants are a specialist recruitment agency specializing in IT, Financial Markets and Analytics Recruitment. For more information and additional vacancies please view our website www.acuityconsultants.co.za

Learn more/Apply for this position