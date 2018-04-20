Jnr – Mid C#.Net Web Developer (JHB)

Apr 20, 2018

ENVIRONMENT:

Our client, a tactical and inspired concern that focusses on digital advertising, based in Johannesburg, is looking to employ a Jnr – Mid C#.Net Web Developer. The ideal candidate for this position should have a relevant IT Degree/Diploma or other tertiary qualification, hands-on professional experience and will be responsible for support and maintenance of new and existing software, writing code primarily in C#.

DUTIES:

  • Developing projects to meet client requirements.
  • Design, develop and maintain quality reusable, efficient and reliable code.
  • Design and build databases.
  • Identify bottlenecks, bugs and develop solutions to these problems.
  • Assist and support Design and the QA teams during the various stages of the development life cycle.
  • Develop enhancements and fix bugs on existing products.
  • Perform Alpha Testing on all developments.
  • Ability to communicate directly with peers, managers, and IT support while leading development to a completed and successful solution.
  • Ability to pick up technologies quickly and learn new skills.
  • Ability to work independently and be a flexible, self-motivated team player.

REQUIREMENTS:

Required skills:

  • C# and MS SQL Server
  • OO architecture
  • HTML 5, CSS 3, JavaScript
  • Experience of working with databases
  • LINQ and Entity Framework
  • Sourcecontrol

Advantageous skills:

  • ASP.Net MVC
  • Working with design patterns
  • JavaScript libraries and frameworks
  • Good understanding of N-Tier development
  • Experience with WebAPI/Restful Services

