Jnr – Mid C#.Net Web Developer (JHB)

ENVIRONMENT:

Our client, a tactical and inspired concern that focusses on digital advertising, based in Johannesburg, is looking to employ a Jnr – Mid C#.Net Web Developer. The ideal candidate for this position should have a relevant IT Degree/Diploma or other tertiary qualification, hands-on professional experience and will be responsible for support and maintenance of new and existing software, writing code primarily in C#.

DUTIES:

Developing projects to meet client requirements.

Design, develop and maintain quality reusable, efficient and reliable code.

Design and build databases.

Identify bottlenecks, bugs and develop solutions to these problems.

Assist and support Design and the QA teams during the various stages of the development life cycle.

Develop enhancements and fix bugs on existing products.

Perform Alpha Testing on all developments.

Ability to communicate directly with peers, managers, and IT support while leading development to a completed and successful solution.

Ability to pick up technologies quickly and learn new skills.

Ability to work independently and be a flexible, self-motivated team player.

REQUIREMENTS:

Required skills:

C# and MS SQL Server

OO architecture

HTML 5, CSS 3, JavaScript

Experience of working with databases

LINQ and Entity Framework

Sourcecontrol

Advantageous skills:

ASP.Net MVC

Working with design patterns

JavaScript libraries and frameworks

Good understanding of N-Tier development

Experience with WebAPI/Restful Services

