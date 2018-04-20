Jnr – Mid C#.Net Web Developer (JHB)

ENVIRONMENT:
Our client, a tactical and inspired concern that focusses on digital advertising, based in Johannesburg, is looking to employ a Jnr – Mid C#.Net Web Developer. The ideal candidate for this position should have a relevant IT Degree/Diploma or other tertiary qualification, hands-on professional experience and will be responsible for support and maintenance of new and existing software, writing code primarily in C#.
DUTIES:
- Developing projects to meet client requirements.
- Design, develop and maintain quality reusable, efficient and reliable code.
- Design and build databases.
- Identify bottlenecks, bugs and develop solutions to these problems.
- Assist and support Design and the QA teams during the various stages of the development life cycle.
- Develop enhancements and fix bugs on existing products.
- Perform Alpha Testing on all developments.
- Ability to communicate directly with peers, managers, and IT support while leading development to a completed and successful solution.
- Ability to pick up technologies quickly and learn new skills.
- Ability to work independently and be a flexible, self-motivated team player.
REQUIREMENTS:
Required skills:
- C# and MS SQL Server
- OO architecture
- HTML 5, CSS 3, JavaScript
- Experience of working with databases
- LINQ and Entity Framework
- Sourcecontrol
Advantageous skills:
- ASP.Net MVC
- Working with design patterns
- JavaScript libraries and frameworks
- Good understanding of N-Tier development
- Experience with WebAPI/Restful Services