Junior Front-End Developer

Currently on the look-out for a talented Junior Front-End Developer with a strong background in JavaScript, HTML5, CSS3, JQuery and Photoshop and at least 1 years working experience within Front-End Development. The client is a Global Award Winning Digital Marketing Agency based near Cape Town City Centre. Currently involved in content creation for some of SA’s Leading Brands. You will be required to develop quality, front-end code; slice up designs to create websites, Facebook campaigns; and write technical specifications for projects.

Minimum qualifications – Education and experience:

– Matric and Web design qualification

– 1 years’ working experience within Front-End Development

Skills required:

– HTML5 and CSS3 (understanding of CSS grid systems)

– JavaScript (essential)

– Photoshop

– jQuery

– Able to use media queries to create responsive websites

– Working experience with Git

Responsibilities:

– Slicing up designs to create websites, Facebook campaigns, newsletters

– Develop quality, front-end code following coding standards and best practices

– Maintain technical knowledge of industry standards, best practices and trends

– Making websites cross browser compatible

– Providing accurate timing estimates on work with guidance from senior team members

This is a permanent position based in the Western Cape, offering a salary from R200K to R250K per annum, negotiable depending on skills and experience.



