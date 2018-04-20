Oracle Database Developer: Cape Town, Northern Suburbs
– Our client, one of the biggest technology based solutions company is looking for an Oracle Database Developer, based in the Northern Suburbs.
– The Database developer will be part of our client’s Product Development team and would be required to develop new products as well as enhance and maintain existing products from a backend database perspective (primarily using Oracle 11g/ 12c).
Responsibilities:
– Database design and Designing database packages and procedures.
– PL SQL Development
– Backend Database Maintenance
– Performance Tuning
– Security Engineering
– Backups
– Data Migration
– System Administration
– Troubleshooting and Application Support
– Working with users and technology staff to identify areas for product improvement
– Improving Product documentation
– Application Testing
– Providing support and assistance to development team in the design, development, testing, tuning and implementation of database applications.
– Participating in special projects and development work at manager’s discretion
– Deploying of products
– Creation and maintenance of ad hoc SQL queries and routines.
Experience, Skills/Abilities, and Education:
– In-depth knowledge of Oracle 10g/11g/ 12c.
– In-depth knowledge of SQL and PL/SQL including tuning.
– Experience in Traffic/ Transport Information Systems/ Solutions Preferable
– Experience in the Windows platform and environment.
– Good working knowledge of job scheduling and monitoring tools.
– Experience of working with multiple projects/tasks and the ability to prioritise.
– Experience of working with Developers.
– Experience of BI report creation and publishing.