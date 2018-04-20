Oracle Database Developer

Oracle Database Developer: Cape Town, Northern Suburbs

– Our client, one of the biggest technology based solutions company is looking for an Oracle Database Developer, based in the Northern Suburbs.

– The Database developer will be part of our client’s Product Development team and would be required to develop new products as well as enhance and maintain existing products from a backend database perspective (primarily using Oracle 11g/ 12c).

Responsibilities:

– Database design and Designing database packages and procedures.

– PL SQL Development

– Backend Database Maintenance

– Performance Tuning

– Security Engineering

– Backups

– Data Migration

– System Administration

– Troubleshooting and Application Support

– Working with users and technology staff to identify areas for product improvement

– Improving Product documentation

– Application Testing

– Providing support and assistance to development team in the design, development, testing, tuning and implementation of database applications.

– Participating in special projects and development work at manager’s discretion

– Deploying of products

– Creation and maintenance of ad hoc SQL queries and routines.

Experience, Skills/Abilities, and Education:

– In-depth knowledge of Oracle 10g/11g/ 12c.

– In-depth knowledge of SQL and PL/SQL including tuning.

– Experience in Traffic/ Transport Information Systems/ Solutions Preferable

– Experience in the Windows platform and environment.

– Good working knowledge of job scheduling and monitoring tools.

– Experience of working with multiple projects/tasks and the ability to prioritise.

– Experience of working with Developers.

– Experience of BI report creation and publishing.

Learn more/Apply for this position