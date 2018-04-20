Payment24 takes the pain out of petrol payments

Motorists, small business owners and fleet operators are set to enjoy simpler, more secure payment processes at the fuel pump with the mobile app Payment24.

Payment24, an international fuel payment system developed in South Africa, will be available to one of the world’s leading oil companies’ customers on their smartphones, allowing them to quickly and easily pay for fuel at over hundreds of filling stations across the country.

Soon after that, the Payment24 mobile fuel payment app is will be rolled out internationally.

For motorists, the new app will offer simpler, more secure payment at the pump. Using the app, motorists are geolocated at the filling station and simply input the pump number to authorise filling up and payment.

Limits can be predetermined, and businesses can manage their fuel spend for their employees and vehicles from a single dashboard, allowing the account owner to track and manage fuel expenses.

Payment24 mobile fuel payment app can also be used by consumers and multiple family members.

The joint CEOs of Payment24, Shadab Rahil and Nolan Daniels, says the platform has gained significant traction in the market and is in use by major fleet owners and organisations across Africa and abroad. On the African continent Payment24 lists the UN headquarters in Kenya and Standard Bank in Namibia as clients with two of the five major oil companies using its platform already.

“Expanding on our growth in the fuel and transport sectors, our partnership with oil companies and bank, takes the advanced payment solution to the mobile phones of consumers and small business owners for the first time,” says Rahil.

“South African consumers and small business owners can now use this advanced fuel management and payment solution to reserve funds for fuel, speed up the payment process, control and track fuel expenditure by family members and employees, manage accounts and generate logs. In our pilot projects, customers reported a significantly improved experience and said they appreciated not having to hand over credit or debit cards or carry cash for fuel purchases,” he says.