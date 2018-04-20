Senior Full Stack Developer

Full Stack Developers! Do you come from a .Net background and have at least 5 years' experience? You will work on the latest tech as it is released with teams in Johannesburg, New Zealand, Mauritius and London! Qualification:Matric and a LBE (Learn By Experience) coming from a Web or Graphic Design background Skills & Experience: The ideal candidate will have in depth knowledge of at least one JavaScript web application frameworkComfortable with MVC frameworksGit, HTML, CSS3, SVG, Progressive Enhancement and Web standardsExperience with modern web development libraries and designing using OO techniquesDocker to deploy and some testing too Job Description:Seeing as Big Data is so cool and client's sometime struggle to get the most out of it, this company is building applications that will help their clients discover insights from the data.

