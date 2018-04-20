Senior IT Project Manager

Responsible for planning, directing and coordinating the activities of large or several smaller sized technology projects to ensure that all the goals are accomplished. Develops project plans specifying goals, strategy, staffing, scheduling, identification of risks, contingency plans and allocation of resources. Formulates technical scope and objectives of project. Directs the activities of project personnel to ensure project progresses on schedule, within budget. Establishes standards and procedures for project reporting and documentation. Reviews status reports prepared by project personnel and modifies schedules and plans. Prepares project status reports and keeps management, clients informed of project status and related issues.

You will:

– Ensure that the project charter/ project management plan is adequately defined and aligned to the business case (where applicable) and understood and where appropriate assists in the development of the Benefits Realisation Plan (to execution of BRP)

– Ensure alignment between approved Business Case and project delivery

– Manages and is accountable for the delivery of multiple projects, programmes or single large/ complex projects/programmes with minimal supervision in accordance with the Project Management (PM) methodology, governance & standards

– Accountable for resource contracting and optimal utilisation of Effective Risk, Issue, Actions, Budget, Dependency & Stakeholder management

– Smooth transition from project implementation to ongoing BAU Support & Maintenance

– Accountable for procurement process, vendor contracting & delivery management in accordance to contractual agreements

– Effective utilization of project management forums for reporting, escalation & decision making (Project, Steercom & Fund Approval meetings)

– Apply for funds to be released for project execution with Sponsor approval

– Facilitate prioritisation process of scope items across multiple business entities based on:

– Available capacity

– Budget availability

– Expected business benefit realisation

– Formalise Change Management (scope, budget, timeline)

– Stakeholder management – thorough stakeholder identification, establish and maintain professional relationships with all stakeholders

– Develops and ensures the execution of the communication plans during initiation and throughout the project

Requirements:

– Degree or Diploma related to IT or Project Management qualification

– 5+ years of experience in managing medium to large complexity IT programs/ Project reporting into CIO’s

– Applicable experience in managing infrastructure projects or infrastructure on Business Projects in a multi-vendor environment

– Proven performance record in managing Financial/ Life Insurance related application development projects

– Experience in Business Case Development and estimations

– Good understanding of SDLC processes

– Resource Management

– Financial Management

– Business Case Development

– Sound understanding of the RFP/RFI process

– Contract & Vendor Management

Project Management Knowledge w.r.t:

– Principles of Project Management

– Project Management methodologies

– Project Life Cycle

– Project Management Tools

– Project Planning and Control techniques

Personal Attributes

– Directs work

– Manages complexity

– Plans and aligns

– Optimises work processes

Core Competencies

– Being resilient

– Collaborates

– Cultivates innovation

– Customer focus

– Drives results

