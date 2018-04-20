Senior Test Analyst

Apr 20, 2018

Formal Education Matric
Ideally, a diploma or certificate in information systems, computer science or other relevant disciplines from an accredited school.
Experience Required

Previous experience in Software Product Development;

Hands-on experience developing test cases and test plans
Knowledge & skills

Able to communicate effectively with non-technical staff and with members of interdisciplinary teams;

Flexible and adaptable in regards to learning and understanding new technologies
Competencies Keen attention to detail;
Proven analytical and problem-solving abilities;
Ability to effectively prioritize and execute tasks in a high-pressure environment;
Experience working both independently and in a team-oriented, collaborative environment;
Ability to work under tight timeframes
Key Performance Area Measurement Areas Quality Requirements/Standards
Testing Tested code and recommendations.
Test plans
  • Analyse functional and technical specifications;
  • Identify & recommend testing tools for test automation & support;
  • Create, maintain & implement test plans;
  • Create, maintain & implement test cases as per identified requirements.
  • Preparation and definition of Test Data requirements.
  • Perform Requirements Extraction
  • Log and manage Defects, escalate to Test Lead.
Defect lists prioritised
Final documentation
  • Provide support to Developers by investigating and recreating reported defects;
  • Assist Business Analysts to prioritize defects to be fixed using an understanding of the business requirements and the needs of the customer;
    • Plan and work flexibly to a deadline;
    • Creating documentation for signoff.
    • Assist the Test Lead on large, complex projects;
    • Identify risks pertinent to the project and ensure that these risks are communicated to the Test Lead.
Product Development Output according to methodology
  • Assist and contribute to broader company Product Development efforts across all delivery areas;
  • Work following a standard testing methodology
Relationships Good internal relationships
  • Build good working relationship with management team and colleagues
Communication Good internal communication
Effective reports
Progress report
  • Proactive and regular communication with: –
    • Management and colleagues;
    • Direct reports (when applicable);
    • Cross-departmental staff members;
  • Write reports for management and/or team members on the status of the testing process
  • Keep track of actual versus planned progress and communicate delays etc to Test Lead.

