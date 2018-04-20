Senior Test Analyst
Apr 20, 2018
|Formal Education
|Matric
Ideally, a diploma or certificate in information systems, computer science or other relevant disciplines from an accredited school.
|Experience Required
|
Previous experience in Software Product Development;
Hands-on experience developing test cases and test plans
|Knowledge & skills
|
Able to communicate effectively with non-technical staff and with members of interdisciplinary teams;
Flexible and adaptable in regards to learning and understanding new technologies
|Competencies
|Keen attention to detail;
Proven analytical and problem-solving abilities;
Ability to effectively prioritize and execute tasks in a high-pressure environment;
Experience working both independently and in a team-oriented, collaborative environment;
Ability to work under tight timeframes
- Job Content
3.1 Job Specific requirements:
|Key Performance Area
|Measurement Areas
|Quality Requirements/Standards
|Testing
|Tested code and recommendations.
Test plans
|
- Analyse functional and technical specifications;
- Identify & recommend testing tools for test automation & support;
- Create, maintain & implement test plans;
- Create, maintain & implement test cases as per identified requirements.
- Preparation and definition of Test Data requirements.
- Perform Requirements Extraction
- Log and manage Defects, escalate to Test Lead.
|Defect lists prioritised
Final documentation
|
- Provide support to Developers by investigating and recreating reported defects;
- Assist Business Analysts to prioritize defects to be fixed using an understanding of the business requirements and the needs of the customer;
- Plan and work flexibly to a deadline;
- Creating documentation for signoff.
- Assist the Test Lead on large, complex projects;
- Identify risks pertinent to the project and ensure that these risks are communicated to the Test Lead.
|Product Development
|Output according to methodology
|
- Assist and contribute to broader company Product Development efforts across all delivery areas;
- Work following a standard testing methodology
|Relationships
|Good internal relationships
|
- Build good working relationship with management team and colleagues
|Communication
|Good internal communication
Effective reports
Progress report
|
- Proactive and regular communication with: –
- Management and colleagues;
- Direct reports (when applicable);
- Cross-departmental staff members;
- Write reports for management and/or team members on the status of the testing process
- Keep track of actual versus planned progress and communicate delays etc to Test Lead.
Learn more/Apply for this position
Related