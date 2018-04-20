Senior Web Application Developer

A fantastic opportunity has become available for a Web Applications Developer at a niche IT company in Randburg or Cape Town. They are looking for an experienced Web Application Software Developer within a small IT team delivering web applications using appropriate development technologies such as Java, MVC, Scala, JavaScript, MySQL.

Responsibilities:

An experienced Web Application Software Developer who is comfortable working in a small IT team

Purpose of the role is to deliver web applications using appropriate development technologies such as :

– Java

– MVC

– Scala

– JavaScript

– MySQL

Qualifications and Experience:

– Must have Bachelors degree in Computer science, software engineering or similar

– Must have working experience in a SCRUM environment

– Must understand API Management

– 4 years plus experience in HTML, CSS, MVC, Angular JS, Vue and and Javascript

– Experience working with the modern web ecosystem : git, node.js, npm, gulp, bowe

