Senior Web Application Developer

A fantastic opportunity has become available for a Web Applications Developer at a niche IT company in Randburg or Cape Town. They are looking for an experienced Web Application Software Developer within a small IT team delivering web applications using appropriate development technologies such as Java, MVC, Scala, JavaScript, MySQL.
Responsibilities:
An experienced Web Application Software Developer who is comfortable working in a small IT team
Purpose of the role is to deliver web applications using appropriate development technologies such as :
– Java
– MVC
– Scala
– JavaScript
– MySQL
Qualifications and Experience:
– Must have Bachelors degree in Computer science, software engineering or similar
– Must have working experience in a SCRUM environment
– Must understand API Management
– 4 years plus experience in HTML, CSS, MVC, Angular JS, Vue and and Javascript
– Experience working with the modern web ecosystem : git, node.js, npm, gulp, bowe