Snr. Net / C# Developer

– Our client, one of the biggest technology based solutions company is looking for a Snr .Net/ C# Developer, based in the Northern Suburbs.

– Our client is looking for an application developer to focus on new products as well as enhancement and maintenance of existing products. You will have extensive experience in SW Engineering working in a dynamic, fast-moving environment.

Snr .Net/ C# Developer:

Cape Town, Northern Suburbs

Responsibilities:

– Design, develop and deployment of new products/ components/ interfaces to enhance Product Offering

– Design, develop and deployment of operational/ performance enhancements on existing products

– Develop systems according to technical specification/ functional specifications and budgets defined

– Assist with Development Time and Cost estimations as well as evaluating business viability.

– Analysing and identifying improvement areas on existing products

– Derive Technical Design Specifications

– Diagnosing of systems and fault finding.

– Assist with System Testing

– Software Optimisation.

– Compile and maintain programming/ product documentation.

Skills:

– Extensive experience in Microsoft .Net technology (C# Preferable)

– Experience in Traffic/ Transport Information Systems / Solutions would be an advantage

– Web services implementation, WCF, WPF and/or Silverlight and Oracle experience will be advantageous

For more info, contact me on, and send your CV

(email address)

