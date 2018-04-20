SQL DBA

Financial industry giant is seeking a vibrant and passionate SQL Database Administrator to join their growing team thus allowing for valued organizational input and recognized contributions. To ensure you are always ready for success, this opportunity provides free lunch and delicious barista coffee. Qualification:MatricComputer Science or related Degree Skills & Experience: Minimum of 3 years SQL DBA experienceRobust, hands-on experience with:SQL and T-SQLSSRS / SSIS / SSASScriptingWindows operating systemsDatabase design Job Description:The successful individual will be required to develop reporting solutions to support business integrations through testing the development processes.Interacting with the relevant stakeholders to ensure that business requirements are understood and optimum business solutions are accomplished.This exciting opportunity also allows you to contribute greatly in a dynamic team through guaranteeing the SQL Databases are working efficiently on a daily basis.Ensure requirements are met, automating processes and seeking continuous system improvements where necessary. Let us assist you with your career. Connect with us on www.communicate.co.za and Register your CV to create a profile, view IT jobs and apply. If you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database and we will connect with you with any other suitable roles or positions.We also invite you to contact us to discuss other exciting career opportunities in our niche area!For more information please call, KIMBERLY GREYLING on (contact number), quoting the Ref: CIT027236.

Learn more/Apply for this position