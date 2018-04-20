Technical Services / Area Manager – PE and East Lo

A well-established company specialising in the supply of water technology solutions to various industries requires the above to provide technical service, support, maintenance and repair of the company’s product offerings.Minimum requirements for the role:

Schedulinginstallations, maintenancecalls and customer visits.

Testing water samples and interpreting and discussing the results with clients.

Adjusting equipment to meet specific limits.

Providing technical support to customers with regards to products.

Ensuring quick responsiveness to customer complaints and enquiries.

Conducting routine maintenancechecks with customers.

Compiling service reports and ensuring that the equipment history data is up-to-date.

Troubleshooting and assisting customers both telephonically and on-site.

Ordering parts and spares as required.

Compiling service quotations and obtaining customer order numbers.

Monitoring and following up on quotations and all revisions when required.

Providing training to customers as required.

Salary package, including benefits, are highly negotiable depending on experience gained.

