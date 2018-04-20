Tester

Apr 20, 2018

The following are considered minimum requirements:

  • Experience with a complex bug and task tracking system such as JIRA
  • Proven ability to create tests from functional specifications and user requirements documents Fast-learner
  • Ability to work well independently and as part of a team
  • Excellent organizational skills
  • Excellent communications skills; will be required to describe processes and issues verbally and in written form.
  • Excellent attention to detail
  • A qualification in a technical IT-related discipline
  • ISTQB Foundation Level or equivalent
  • Minimum of 2 years’ experience as a Functional Tester
  • Agile experience
  • Testing of Mobile Apps
  • Testing of browser-based apps
  • Gherkin
  • Knowledge of basic Unix and simple SQL queries
  • Coding training/experience in any language
  • Experience testing browser-based applications
  • Experience of testing mobile applications (iOS or Android)

The following will be beneficial:

  • Experience with automation frameworks within a Continuous Integration environment.
  • Healthcare systems experience
  • OSX and iOS
  • Healthcare Systems Experience

Experience in the use of a BDD test specification language (i.e. Gherkin)

Learn more/Apply for this position