The following are considered minimum requirements:
- Experience with a complex bug and task tracking system such as JIRA
- Proven ability to create tests from functional specifications and user requirements documents Fast-learner
- Ability to work well independently and as part of a team
- Excellent organizational skills
- Excellent communications skills; will be required to describe processes and issues verbally and in written form.
- Excellent attention to detail
- A qualification in a technical IT-related discipline
- ISTQB Foundation Level or equivalent
- Minimum of 2 years’ experience as a Functional Tester
- Agile experience
- Testing of Mobile Apps
- Testing of browser-based apps
- Gherkin
- Knowledge of basic Unix and simple SQL queries
- Coding training/experience in any language
- Experience testing browser-based applications
- Experience of testing mobile applications (iOS or Android)
The following will be beneficial:
- Experience with automation frameworks within a Continuous Integration environment.
- Healthcare systems experience
- OSX and iOS
Experience in the use of a BDD test specification language (i.e. Gherkin)