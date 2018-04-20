Tester

The following are considered minimum requirements:

Experience with a complex bug and task tracking system such as JIRA

Proven ability to create tests from functional specifications and user requirements documents Fast-learner

Ability to work well independently and as part of a team

Excellent organizational skills

Excellent communications skills; will be required to describe processes and issues verbally and in written form.

Excellent attention to detail

A qualification in a technical IT-related discipline

ISTQB Foundation Level or equivalent

Minimum of 2 years’ experience as a Functional Tester

Agile experience

Testing of Mobile Apps

Testing of browser-based apps

Gherkin

Knowledge of basic Unix and simple SQL queries

Coding training/experience in any language

Experience testing browser-based applications

Experience of testing mobile applications (iOS or Android)

The following will be beneficial:

Experience with automation frameworks within a Continuous Integration environment.

Healthcare systems experience

OSX and iOS

Experience in the use of a BDD test specification language (i.e. Gherkin)

