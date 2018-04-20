Vodacom hits 80% population coverage on 4G

Vodacom has become the first African mobile network to exceed 80% population coverage on 4G.

The mobile network provider claims to offer 80,12% 4G coverage in South Africa, with 99,78% of the population covered by 3G and 99,97% covered by 2G.

The accelerated rural coverage programme, outlined by Vodacom in June last year, has been a significant contributor to providing South Africans with the widest coverage.

Some of the rural areas which now have access to 4G coverage, to name a few, include Sterkfontein in Limpopo, Brandfort in the Free State and Sundays River Valley in the Eastern Cape. Ulundi in KwaZulu Natal now enjoys the same 4G signal as Vodacom subscribers who live in the heart of Johannesburg.

Vodacom has invested R39,69-billion in its network in South Africa over the past five years, according to chief technology officer Andries Delport.

“Despite the ongoing spectrum constraints, Vodacom now provides over 80% 4G coverage in South Africa,” he adds. “Our aim is to expand our network coverage to all parts of the country, including remote rural areas. Access to new, sub 1GHz spectrum will enable the more cost effective rollout of 4G, which will help Vodacom increase broadband coverage to more South Africans.”