C# Developer

The Company consists of ex-channel executives, business management consultants and digital strategy specialists, securing first round venture capital funding from private equity company Rational Expectations. Applying technological innovation to bring a fresh approach and business paradigm to the distribution environment, the company has conceptualized, and developed an IT distribution platform which integrates the sales, operations and financial functions of channel businesses, with that of their business partners.

An agile approach to software development with weekly sprints and deployments. Our developers work in small teams, building an open, diverse and collaborative work environment. Searching for highly motivated team players who want to make a difference, and be part of building a unique game-changing platform.

Technology set:

– C#

– ASP.NET

– AWS: AWS Lamda, SES, SQS, SNS, S3, EC2, IAM, Route53, Cloudwatch, Cloudtrain, Cloudfront

– MS SQL

– jQuery

– Javascript

– Json

– Angular

– Decoupled Micro Services

– Serverless architecture

– .NET core

– Node.js

What we’re looking for in a developer:

– C#, ASP.NET, and SQL experience is critical

– Conceptual understanding of AWS architecture and decoupled Micro Services is required

– Node.js, jQuery and Javascript experience would be advantageous

– Exceptional problem-solving skills essential

– Scrum and sprint experience

Soft skills requirements:

– Fast-paced work ethic

– Adaptability and flexibility in deliverables

– Open to learning

– Good communication skills

– Ability to collaborate and work with others in small teams

– Ability to mentor junior staff is key

Experience:

At least 5 years’ work experience.

