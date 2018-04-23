C# Developer

ENVIRONMENT:

A company based in Cape Town who provides business solutions to their clients in Finance and Investment Management are looking for a C# Developer with proficiency in WCF, WPF, WinForms, MVC/MVP/MVVM UI patters and a University Degree. Experience with 2rd party UI Toolkits (DevExpress, Infragistics, Xamarin etc) is beneficial.

DUTIES:

Implement User Interfaces for the Application

Implement a testing framework for User Interfaces

Release Management (Installers using WiX) REQUIREMENTS:

Technical skill set:

Proficiency in C# .NET (3+ years)

Proficiency in WPF and Windows Forms (3+ years)

Proficiency in MVC/MVP/MVVM UI Patterns

A solid software development background in data structures, algorithms and design patterns

Skilled at navigating/using Microsoft Windows and Office

Competency in Microsoft SQL

Competency in WCF

A University Degree

Nice to Have: Experience with 3rd party UI toolkits (DevExpress, Infragistics, Xamarin etc)

The candidate will also have need to have:

Excellent comprehension in areas of logic and mathematics

A passion to learn and extend knowledge outside of the work sphere

The ability to self-manage

The ability to communicate clearly, communicate with clients and be part of a team.

