ENVIRONMENT:
A company based in Cape Town who provides business solutions to their clients in Finance and Investment Management are looking for a C# Developer with proficiency in WCF, WPF, WinForms, MVC/MVP/MVVM UI patters and a University Degree. Experience with 2rd party UI Toolkits (DevExpress, Infragistics, Xamarin etc) is beneficial.
DUTIES:
-
Implement User Interfaces for the Application
-
Implement a testing framework for User Interfaces
-
Release Management (Installers using WiX)
REQUIREMENTS:
Technical skill set:
-
Proficiency in C# .NET (3+ years)
-
Proficiency in WPF and Windows Forms (3+ years)
-
Proficiency in MVC/MVP/MVVM UI Patterns
-
A solid software development background in data structures, algorithms and design patterns
-
Skilled at navigating/using Microsoft Windows and Office
-
Competency in Microsoft SQL
-
Competency in WCF
-
A University Degree
-
Nice to Have: Experience with 3rd party UI toolkits (DevExpress, Infragistics, Xamarin etc)
The candidate will also have need to have:
-
Excellent comprehension in areas of logic and mathematics
-
A passion to learn and extend knowledge outside of the work sphere
-
The ability to self-manage
-
The ability to communicate clearly, communicate with clients and be part of a team.
While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within