C# Developer

Become part of not just a development team but also a family. My client is looking for an Intermediate to Senior C# Developer who fits the criteria below. They are located on the West Coast in Cape Town, looking at the amazing Table Mountain. Qualification:MatricBCom or BSc DegreeMCSD Certification is advantageous Skills & Experience: Minimum 3 years' experienceC#, ASP.NetWeb technologies such as HTML5, CSS3, JavaScript, jQuery, AJAX and JSPMS SQL Server 2008 and higherMulti-tier applicationsWindows and Web servicesEntity frameworkUser requirements, functional specification and change control documentation-writing skills Job Description:Design, Develop and Maintain new and existing systems. Liaise with stakeholders to gather system requirements.

