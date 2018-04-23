Java Software Engineer

Our client is one of the world’s leading names in sports betting technology and trading. The Group employs almost 300 staff with in London , South Africa, Canada and across the UK. We have two principal divisions, a B2C operation, the pre-eminent sports spread betting company, and Solutions, a rapidly growing B2B operation which supplies real-time pricing and sports trading capabilities to sportsbooks around the globe.

We are currently building a fully functional Scala team to help with the development of our new Trading platform.The Person will

– Be keen to learn and get exposure to a wide range of technologies

– Want to work on an industry leading platform

– Have a passion for writing quality and testable code

– Enjoy working in a continuous delivery environmentThe Role

– Playing a key part in the Development of our Greenfields projects for our new platform

– Develop requisite diagnostics and monitoring tools for early detection of system faults

– Develop software iteratively that works seamlessly in a continuous deployment environment; biased on TDD and BDD approaches

– Establish early and continuous feedback loops with stakeholders for high quality outcomes

– Work closely with Traders and 1st line support to troubleshoot customer issues

– Be an active member of the team suggesting ways we can learn and improve

What We Are Looking For

– Someone with a passion for functional languages

– A solid understanding and demonstrable experience with Java and the JVM environment

– Exp with KUBERNETES and DOCKER

– An extremely smart and competent Java developer, who has the proven ability to pick up new languages quickluy and wants to work in SCALA

– Proven record in developing scalable, highly-available and highly-performing middle-tier components

– Experience in developing HTTP-based APIs and implementation of RESTful services with JSON

– Push technologies (e.g. AKKA, WEB SOCKETS, SignalR)

– Experience with communications technologies (e.g. WCF, Web API, Protocol Buffers) and message queues (e.g. KAAA, RabbitMQ)

– Technical background in web development with HTML, OO JavaScript, CSS, jQuery and AJAX

– Worked on UI frameworks such as React/Angular/Knockout

– Experience with relational (e.g. PostgreSQL) and NoSQL data stores (e.g. Couchbase, MongoDB, Cassandra) and in-memory distributed caches (e.g. Redis, Aerospike) and search products (e.g. ElasticSearch)

– Proven ability in delivering fully-tested software iteratively and continuously

– Fully equipped to deliver software on a multi-developer environment

– You enjoy autonomy and responsibility

Extra Marks If You Have

– Understanding of concurrency and distributed systems

– Understand the concepts of REST and HATEOS

– A passion for sport and some betting knowledge

Learn more/Apply for this position