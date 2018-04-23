Java Software Engineer

Our client is one of the world’s leading names in sports betting technology and trading. The Group employs almost 300 staff with in London , South Africa, Canada and across the UK. We have two principal divisions, a B2C operation, the pre-eminent sports spread betting company, and Solutions, a rapidly growing B2B operation which supplies real-time pricing and sports trading capabilities to sportsbooks around the globe.
We are currently building a fully functional Scala team to help with the development of our new Trading platform.The Person will
– Be keen to learn and get exposure to a wide range of technologies
– Want to work on an industry leading platform
– Have a passion for writing quality and testable code
– Enjoy working in a continuous delivery environmentThe Role
– Playing a key part in the Development of our Greenfields projects for our new platform
– Develop requisite diagnostics and monitoring tools for early detection of system faults
– Develop software iteratively that works seamlessly in a continuous deployment environment; biased on TDD and BDD approaches
– Establish early and continuous feedback loops with stakeholders for high quality outcomes
– Work closely with Traders and 1st line support to troubleshoot customer issues
– Be an active member of the team suggesting ways we can learn and improve
What We Are Looking For
– Someone with a passion for functional languages
– A solid understanding and demonstrable experience with Java and the JVM environment
– Exp with KUBERNETES and DOCKER
– An extremely smart and competent Java developer, who has the proven ability to pick up new languages quickluy and wants to work in SCALA
– Proven record in developing scalable, highly-available and highly-performing middle-tier components
– Experience in developing HTTP-based APIs and implementation of RESTful services with JSON
– Push technologies (e.g. AKKA, WEB SOCKETS, SignalR)
– Experience with communications technologies (e.g. WCF, Web API, Protocol Buffers) and message queues (e.g. KAAA, RabbitMQ)
– Technical background in web development with HTML, OO JavaScript, CSS, jQuery and AJAX
– Worked on UI frameworks such as React/Angular/Knockout
– Experience with relational (e.g. PostgreSQL) and NoSQL data stores (e.g. Couchbase, MongoDB, Cassandra) and in-memory distributed caches (e.g. Redis, Aerospike) and search products (e.g. ElasticSearch)
– Proven ability in delivering fully-tested software iteratively and continuously
– Fully equipped to deliver software on a multi-developer environment
– You enjoy autonomy and responsibility
Extra Marks If You Have
– Understanding of concurrency and distributed systems
– Understand the concepts of REST and HATEOS
– A passion for sport and some betting knowledge