Junior – Senior Web Developer

ENVIRONMENT: An award-winning international advertising agency based in Knysna are in need of Junior – Senior Web Developers to join their growing team. Candidates must have PHP, HTML, CSS, MySQL, HTML5, CSS, JavaScript also experience with a front-end JS framework such as React / Vue. Candidates can also work remotely. REQUIREMENTS: Core technology: PHP, HTML, CSS, MySQL

HTML5 and CSS3 Experience

JavaScript

WordPress

Shopify

PHP Web Application Framework Experience

Experience with a front-end JS framework, e.g. React/Vue

E-commerce Experience (e.g. Magento)

Passion for learning new skills and technologies

Excellent problem-solving skills

Solid portfolio

Three years web development experience (mid-level)

Three years web development experience (mid-level)

Five years + web development experience (senior level)