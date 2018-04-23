Python Developer

– The ideal candidate will be a well-versed software developer with a solid level of experience using Python with some knowledge of PHP.
– The primary role is to deliver consistent high-quality customer value through client’s digital delivery channels and to improve internal process efficiency.
– Previous pattern matching analysis is essential
– Emphasis on file handling and regular expressions
– Experience in website development, using PHP and MySQL database
– HTML 5 and CSS 3.0 experience
– Experience in modification of PDF files using API calls would be an advantage
– A background in the publishing industry would be an advantage
– Knowledge of Folio Views and NXT publishing platforms would be an advantage
– EBook (epub) development would be an advantage
– backend programming with Python in Windows-based environments or equivalent
– The ideal candidate will be a well-versed software developer with a solid level of experience using Python with some knowledge of PHP.