ENVIRONMENT: Design, run & monitor software performance tests as the next Senior Test Analyst sought by a dynamic health tech company. You will also be expected to assist with the development of user manuals & guidelines, make recommendations for software improvements and upgrades and mentor junior testers. The successful candidate must have Grade 12/Matric, preferably a Diploma/Certificate in Information Systems/Computer Science or other relevant disciplines from an accredited institution, Software Product Development experience & hands-on experience developing test cases and test plans. DUTIES: Testing – Tested code and recommendations, Test Plans, Defect lists prioritised, Final documentation Analyse functional and technical specifications.

Identify & recommend testing tools for test automation & support.

Create, maintain & implement test plans.

Create, maintain & implement test cases as per identified requirements.

Preparation and definition of Test Data requirements.

Perform Requirements Extraction.

Log and manage Defects, escalate to Test Lead.

Provide support to Developers by investigating and recreating reported defects.

Assist Business Analysts to prioritize defects to be fixed using an understanding of the business requirements and the needs of the customer.

Plan and work flexibly to a deadline.

Create documentation for signoff.

Assist the Test Lead on large, complex projects.

Identify risks pertinent to the project and ensure that these risks are communicated to the Test Lea