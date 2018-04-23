Senior Test Analyst
Apr 23, 2018
|
ENVIRONMENT:
Design, run & monitor software performance tests as the next Senior Test Analyst sought by a dynamic health tech company. You will also be expected to assist with the development of user manuals & guidelines, make recommendations for software improvements and upgrades and mentor junior testers. The successful candidate must have Grade 12/Matric, preferably a Diploma/Certificate in Information Systems/Computer Science or other relevant disciplines from an accredited institution, Software Product Development experience & hands-on experience developing test cases and test plans.
DUTIES:
Testing – Tested code and recommendations, Test Plans, Defect lists prioritised, Final documentation
- Analyse functional and technical specifications.
- Identify & recommend testing tools for test automation & support.
- Create, maintain & implement test plans.
- Create, maintain & implement test cases as per identified requirements.
- Preparation and definition of Test Data requirements.
- Perform Requirements Extraction.
- Log and manage Defects, escalate to Test Lead.
- Provide support to Developers by investigating and recreating reported defects.
- Assist Business Analysts to prioritize defects to be fixed using an understanding of the business requirements and the needs of the customer.
- Plan and work flexibly to a deadline.
- Create documentation for signoff.
- Assist the Test Lead on large, complex projects.
- Identify risks pertinent to the project and ensure that these risks are communicated to the Test Lea
