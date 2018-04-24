Business Analyst (Unit Trusts)

Apr 24, 2018

ENVIRONMENT:

A trading concern in Cape Town seeks the expertise of a Business Analyst (Unit Trusts) to be responsible for analysis, documentation & testing of project requirements. You will also be expected to provide the primary interface between users, business & tech teams. The ideal candidate should possess a BCom/BBusSci Degree in the field of Finance, at least 5 years’ experience in a BA role, knowledge of local and offshore unit trust investment administration and be skilled in Visio, PowerPoint and Project Planning. Any Oracle Flexcube will prove beneficial.

DUTIES:

  • Provide the primary interface between the users, business and technology teams.
  • Identify and document user, system or business requirements for reports and/or applications.
  • Involved in projects through to conclusion (including UAT).
  • Analysis and documentation of business processes (identifying risks, process inefficiencies and suggesting opportunities for automation).
  • Client and business query resolution.
  • The individual is responsible to ensure that tasks performed are executed efficiently, accurately and within deadlines.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

  • BCom / BBusSci Degree in the field of Finance.

Experience/Skills –

  • Minimum of 5 years’ experience as a Business Analyst.
  • Strong knowledge of local and offshore unit trust investment administration.
  • Accounting skills.
  • Knowledge of financial instrument

