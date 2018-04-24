Business Analyst (Unit Trusts)
Apr 24, 2018
ENVIRONMENT:
A trading concern in Cape Town seeks the expertise of a Business Analyst (Unit Trusts) to be responsible for analysis, documentation & testing of project requirements. You will also be expected to provide the primary interface between users, business & tech teams. The ideal candidate should possess a BCom/BBusSci Degree in the field of Finance, at least 5 years’ experience in a BA role, knowledge of local and offshore unit trust investment administration and be skilled in Visio, PowerPoint and Project Planning. Any Oracle Flexcube will prove beneficial.
DUTIES:
- Provide the primary interface between the users, business and technology teams.
- Identify and document user, system or business requirements for reports and/or applications.
- Involved in projects through to conclusion (including UAT).
- Analysis and documentation of business processes (identifying risks, process inefficiencies and suggesting opportunities for automation).
- Client and business query resolution.
- The individual is responsible to ensure that tasks performed are executed efficiently, accurately and within deadlines.
REQUIREMENTS:
Qualifications –
- BCom / BBusSci Degree in the field of Finance.
Experience/Skills –
- Minimum of 5 years’ experience as a Business Analyst.
- Strong knowledge of local and offshore unit trust investment administration.
- Accounting skills.
- Knowledge of financial instrument
