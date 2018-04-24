ENVIRONMENT: A trading concern in Cape Town seeks the expertise of a Business Analyst (Unit Trusts) to be responsible for analysis, documentation & testing of project requirements. You will also be expected to provide the primary interface between users, business & tech teams. The ideal candidate should possess a BCom/BBusSci Degree in the field of Finance, at least 5 years’ experience in a BA role, knowledge of local and offshore unit trust investment administration and be skilled in Visio, PowerPoint and Project Planning. Any Oracle Flexcube will prove beneficial. DUTIES: Provide the primary interface between the users, business and technology teams.

Identify and document user, system or business requirements for reports and/or applications.

Involved in projects through to conclusion (including UAT).

Analysis and documentation of business processes (identifying risks, process inefficiencies and suggesting opportunities for automation).

Client and business query resolution.

The individual is responsible to ensure that tasks performed are executed efficiently, accurately and within deadlines. REQUIREMENTS: Qualifications – BCom / BBusSci Degree in the field of Finance. Experience/Skills – Minimum of 5 years’ experience as a Business Analyst.

Strong knowledge of local and offshore unit trust investment administration.

Accounting skills.

Knowledge of financial instrument