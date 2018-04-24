C# Developers – Senior/Skilled – Century City Cape Town – neg between R500k and R800k ctc on exp

C# Developers – Senior/Skilled – Century City Cape Town – neg between R500k and R800k ctc on expThis blows all else off the park.This significant entity has chosen a “build rather than buy” strategy for all new projects.These new projects are focused on rebuilding the way this business makes money; all technology driven; brand new infrastructure, tools and concepts.Mentally, Software Engineers have become the number one priority within the Group Globally.The people they need:

– You are more than competent; you probably have somewhere between 5 and 15 years commercial experience (Salaries neg on exp);

– Your core experience is based on Modern Web Development;

– You are more than competent in C# with .NET 4.5, .NET 5.0 and some early .NET Core;

– ASP .NET MVC is a strength;

– SQL Server is a staple.

You also have spent time working with several of the below:

– Angular or Typescript;

– Knockout;

– Javascript Architectures in general;

– SASS / LESS;

– AWS;

– Xamarin;

– Any native mobile code;

– Castle Windsor;

– Apache Cassandra;

– Hadoop / Scala.

Client seeks several Developers ranging from talented Mid level (5 years experience) to veteran Developer (15 years). They will talk to anyone seriously invested in technology and wanting to work on best of breed tech. Salaries are negotiable based on sheer natural talent.

