C#.Net Software Engineer

This role will be rquired to enchance existing systems and depending on their clients requirements to develop new systems.Skills & experience
- C# and .NET Web API
- SQL
- JavaScript
- HTML5
- CSS
- Backbone and Marionettej
- Query
- IT-specific tertiary qualification is advantageous
- 1-4 years of experience in software development/engineering
- MS SQL Server 2008 and/or 2012 (SQL Queries, Stored Procedures,Database Design, Integration and Analysis Services)
- Distributed Version Control (SVN, GIT, Mercurial, TFS)
- SDLC, OOP principles and SOA Architecture
Responsibilities
- Perform highly skilled coding and programming tasks, such as integration of designs with internal applications and services.
- Develop and execute unit tests and functional test coverage for assigned coding and system changes to ensure quality and conformity to technical and business requirements and standards.
- Adhere to defined processes and procedures to ensure the quality of the technical solution.
- Prepare for and participate in code reviews as requested.
- Code/build solutions from technical requirements that are highly complex using C# .NET programming and related development technologies.
- Thoroughly document code and system changes.
- Provide time estimate and scheduling input as requested.
- Recommend development process and procedure improvements.
- Recommend system and process design changes.