Data Analyst

Are you an analytical individual with experience in Data Analysis? Join a leading sustainable solutions company where you will utilize your strong logical and systematic thinking skills. Qualification:BSc / BEng in EngineeringBSc / BCom in Mathematics / Statistics Skills & Experience: Processing and analyzing energy dataReport on energy data findingsMaintain existing reports and systemsOptimise billing engine platformsLiaising with clients and contractorsDeveloping new Excel modelsProvide training on Energy reporting services to new clientsData cleaning, aggregation and the automation of repetitive data processing pipelinesMust have worked with multiple data sets from different sourcesUnderstanding of electrical drawings would be beneficialProgramming knowledge advantageousVisio, Visual basic and CAD advantageousExposure to Energy Management industry advantageousHighly skilled in Excel and VBA macrosMinimum 1-2 years’ experience Job Description:You will need to process, analyze and report on energy data to deliver reporting services within the Energy Intelligence Department. Other duties are assisting the metering team with site investigations, as well as using existing tools and models to collate, process and analyze energy data to produce/maintain reports and systems. You will be required to work with multiple data sets from different sources. A strong aptitude for process data and an analytical ability is essential. Let us assist you with your career. Connect with us on www.communicate.co.za and Register your CV to create a profile, view Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electronic Engineering jobs and apply. If you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database and we will connect with you with any other suitable roles or positions.We also invite you to contact us to discuss other exciting career opportunities in our niche area!For more information please call, CLAUDIA WORSHIP on (contact number), quoting the Ref: CTE018518.

Learn more/Apply for this position