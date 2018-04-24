Our client has an opening in their team for an End User Support Technician.
The position involves:
Troubleshooting
Detecting and solving technical problems
Installing hardware/software
Recommending computer products or equipment to improve company/client productivity
Previous work history of 2 years + experience in a similar role is essential.
Formal education: A+/N+ Certification or Diploma in Information Technology
Microsoft Certification is advantageous
Support type: Telephonic, remote and onsite
Valid driver’s license and own vehicle is essential