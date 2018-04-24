JavaScript Engineer

These positions will be part of a small team that operates independently. This team will work with numerous large South African corporates that provides development and professional project services. This role will require new development and maintenance of current systems.Skills required:

HTML5, CSS

JavaScript: Angular, Node.js or other JavaScript Libraries

SQL using Oracle database design

RESTful Web Services

Experience and Qualification

3-5 years working experience

3 year tertiary qualification

