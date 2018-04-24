JavaScript Engineer

These positions will be part of a small team that operates independently. This team will work with numerous large South African corporates that provides development and professional project services. This role will require new development and maintenance of current systems.Skills required:
- HTML5, CSS
- JavaScript: Angular, Node.js or other JavaScript Libraries
- SQL using Oracle database design
- RESTful Web Services
Experience and Qualification
- 3-5 years working experience
- 3 year tertiary qualification