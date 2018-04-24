Project Manager IT

Project Manager

Job Description

The Project Manager will ensure the successful implementation of the Companies ERP project according to budget, time and quality and ensuring the ERP. business objectives are met.

Job Objectives

– To ensure that the project is delivered on time, on schedule, on budget and within scope.

– To ensure the attainment of the company’s business case objectives, business objectives and benefits of the project.

– To manage the service providers towards the successful outcome.

– To coordinate and align all stakeholders to ensure success of the project.

– To implement an integrated, highly efficient and flexible ERP system that meets the current and future needs of company.

– To implement the ERP system in a manner that supports standardization of data and using best practices for business processes.

– To ensure that the project is managed according to company’s governance framework, PMO and relevant legislation.

Job Requirements

– Grade 12 and relevant Project Management Certification

– Relevant tertiary ICT qualification would be desirable

– 5 years project management experience

– 5 years ERP Project implementation for mid-size organisation

– Proven experience in agile methodology

– Experience in communicating and presenting up to Board level

– Proven experience in managing tenders for product selection and system integration

– This is a part-time, three-year fixed term position.

Knowledge:

– Project management Methodologies (PMBOK/ Prince II)

– Financial Management and budgeting principles

– Public Financial Management Act

– ISO 9001

– Change management principles

Skills:

– Strong coordination; organising and administration skills

– Strong project documentation and reporting

– Cost management and procurement

– Time Management and prioritising

– Above-average Numeracy and Budgeting skills

– Well-developed analytical and problem-solving competence

– Well-developed interpersonal skills and diplomacy

– Business awareness

– Relationship management and influence: ability to motivate, ensure buy-in; resolve conflict

– Implementing change

– Proficient with MS Project or similar software and MS Office applications.

