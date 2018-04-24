Senior Business Systems Analyst – Banking environment – Century City – neg R800k upto R1m – JP35612-2016

Now is the time to join this Investment Bank.Client are in the process of building a technology delivery team specifically to combat the global threat formed by the “Disruptive Technology” world.You will play a key role in identifying, conceptualising and delivering value add products to be upsold to the likes of the CFOs of multi nationals. This role calls for more than a document writing individual; it is a dynamic, fluid delivery leadership role within a hardcore technology product development team. In fact I would say that while this team does form part of the large investment Bank they are the polar opposite of the stereotype.Agile, Bleeding Edge, very few boundaries – they form the initial thrusts into a brand new, technology driven strategy securing the Bank and it’s income in the years to come.They need:

– A Veteran Technology delivery specialist;

– Extremely strong Systems and Business Analysis skills – Complex Software Delivery;

– You don’t need to be SCRUM certified BUT you must have advanced Scrum Master level experience;

– Previous experience in a Consulting OR Product Development shop previously;

– 10 years plus commercial experience;

– 5 years plus software development experience;

– Polygot language experience highly useful BUT not essential;

– Environment will use best of so will include: C#, Java, Android, Swift, Scala etc.

Reference Number for this position is JP(contact number) which is a permanent position based in Century City;offering a negotiable salary upto R1m.

