Senior Developer

Cool product shop. Still pretty small but no risk financially
At first, team expansion stage. Looking for a Snr Dev & someone Mid-level
Big training budgets for tech you don’t know yet
Hobbyists dream job
Tech Need:
– C# / ASP.NET
– Cloud-based experience
– Natural affinity for the logic of software engineering
Ideally, you’ve:
– Moved beyond the n-tier paradigm
– Have actively worked on advanced Azure or AWS Lambda-based platforms
– Have very strong backend skills – Micro Services / De-Coupled thinking
– Ideally, you’ve done more than just read a book on .NET Core
Reference Number for this position is JP39765 which is a permanent position based in Cape Town offering a salary of up to R960k per annum.
