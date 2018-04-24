Senior Project Manager

Qualification & ExperienceDegree or Diploma with 8 to 10 years related experience.Additional requirements:·Grade 12·Relevant IT or Project Management qualification.·> 5 years of experience in managing medium to large complexity programs reporting into CIO’s·Applicable experience in managing infrastructure projects or infrastructure on Business projects in a multi-vendor environment·Proven performance record in managing Financial/Life Insurance related application development projects·Experience in Business Case Development and estimations·Project Management Knowledge w.r.t.:oPrinciples of Project ManagementoProject Management methodologiesoProject Life CycleoProject Management ToolsoProject Planning and Control techniques·Good understanding of SDLC processes·Resource Management·Financial Management·Business Case Development·Sound understanding of the RFP/RFI process·Contract & Vendor ManagementKnowledge and SkillsProject ManagementProject PlanningBusiness Requirements DefinitionGovernance Best PracticesProject Tracking and ReportingWhat will make you successful in this role?·Ensures that the project charter / project management plan is adequately defined and aligned to the business case (where applicable) and understood and where appropriate assists in the development of the Benefits Realisation Plan (ito execution of BRP). Ensure alignment between approved Business Case and project delivery·Manages and is accountable for the delivery of multiple projects, programmes or single large/ complex projects/programmes with minimal supervision in accordance with the PM methodology, governance & standards·Accountable for resource contracting and optimal utilisation·Effective Risk, Issue, Actions, Budget, Dependency & Stakeholder management·Smooth transition from project implementation to ongoing BAU Support & Maintenance·Accountable for procurement process, vendor contracting & delivery management in accordance to contractual agreements·Effective utilization of project management forums for reporting, escalation & decision making (Project-, Steercom- & Fund Approval meetings)·Apply for funds to be released for project execution with Sponsor approval.·Facilitate prioritization process of scope items across multiple business entities based on:oAvailable capacityoBudget availabilityoExpected business benefit realisation·Formalise Change Management (scope, budget, timeline)·Stakeholder management – thorough stakeholder identification, establish and maintain professional relationships with all stakeholders. Develops and ensures the execution of the communication plans during initiation and throughout the projectIf you would like to apply for this role, you may email a detailed CV and salary details directly to (email address). Just replace (email address) you have not received a response within a week, please consider your application unsuccessful.

