Up close to Saturn’s rings

Saturn’s rings display their subtle colours in a view captured by NASA’s Cassini spacecraft.

The particles that make up the rings range in size from smaller than a grain of sand to as large as mountains, and are mostly made of water ice.

The exact nature of the material responsible for bestowing colour on the rings remains a matter of intense debate among scientists.

Images taken using red, green and blue spectral filters were combined to create this natural colour view.

Cassini’s narrow-angle camera took the images at a distance of approximately 2,05-million kilometres from the centre of the rings.

The Cassini spacecraft ended its mission on 15 September 2017

Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute