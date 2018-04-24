Vodacom launches SMS emergency service for the deaf

Vodacom has launched what it believes to be South Africa’s first SMS emergency service for deaf, hearing- and speech-impaired customers.

The Vodacom 082 112 SMS Emergency Service is free for Vodacom Prepaid, Contract and Top Up customers who are deaf, hearing and speech impaired.

Previously deaf and hearing impaired persons were unable to contact an emergency service centre as it could only be accessed via voice calls.

The new Vodacom 082 112 SMS emergency service now provides deaf and hearing-impaired customers with the option to request emergency services such as police, fire and ambulance services by sending an SMS to 082 112.

In order to use this new service, customers can register their details by sending an SMS to 082 112.

Karen Smit, Vodacom principal specialist for specific needs, comments: “We are confident that this initiative will assist in promoting the ability to communicate for deaf and hearing-impaired customers through digital inclusion as they can now request help should they experience an emergency situation.”