Automation Tester

Role / Purpose:The Automation Tester is accountable for automation testing in support of relevant development and change initiatives. The Automation Tester is also responsible for the establishment of an automation testing centre of expertise within Clients Services (SA) IT.The Automation Tester provides assistance with the development of automation manuals and guidelines. Recommendations for automation framework improvements and upgrades based on the experience gained during the automation phase of the software testing must also be documented.Experience & Qualifications:

Formal Education

Ideally, a degree, diploma or certificate in information systems, computer science or other relevant discipline from an accredited school.

Matric

Experience Required Previous experience (5+ years) in Software Test Automation; Hands-on experience developing automated test cases and test plans, the creation of automation frameworks, specifically Cucumber / Ruby and Appium on iOS platform



Role/Responsibilities:

Accountable for automated testing in support of all development and change initiatives .

Establish and govern an automated testing capability within clients IT

Accountable for defect risk analysis and reporting such to project manager and program manager

Develop, enhance and maintain defect management procedure and tools

Facilitate and manage automated testing initiatives to reduce testing cycle on repeatable tasks.

Accountable for extracting requirements from analysis document and ensuring test coverage

Execute test cases on solution and its related sub-systems

Escalate perceived risks to quality and include suggested action plans to manage risks and issues.

Establish an automation testing centre of expertise within Clients Services IT

Provide testing competency to the solution delivery supply chain.

Facilitate handover to Business for User Acceptance Testing and sign-off.

Establish and manage the central knowledge repository for automated testing documentation

Responsible for monitoring and reporting the overall progress of all automation tasks against plans to all stakeholders.

Increase Performance and Capability within domain through effective knowledge transfer within the automation testing competency centre.

Required to stay abreast of technology and framework trends in area of testing.

Responsible for the operational capacity management and planning of the Clients Services IT and HospiServe testing team.

Ensure that appropriate quality assurance procedures are put in place to ensure successful testing delivery.

Accountable for ensuring the review of all automation test artifacts.

Responsible for the application of automation frameworks (methodologies, tools and techniques supporting the SDLC) that are utilised within the testing domain.

Establish and manage a Quality strategy and framework.

Ensure conformance to IT policy, architecture and standards within domain.

Ensure that appropriate governance procedures are followed to ensure successful delivery within domain.

Administer performance evaluations on all direct reports.

Establish and maintain job descriptions.

Ensure timeous submission of leave and sick leave forms.

Ensure weekly compilation and sign-off of timesheets.

Knowledge and Skills:

Able to communicate effectively with non-technical staff and with members of interdisciplinary teams;

Flexible and adaptable in regard to learning and understanding new technologies

Competencies:

Keen attention to detail;

Proven analytical and problem-solving abilities;

Ability to effectively prioritize and execute tasks in a high-pressure environment;

Experience working both independently and, in a team,-oriented, collaborative environment;

Ability to work under tight timeframes

Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ((email address) – replace the AT with @)Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful

Learn more/Apply for this position