BI Business Analyst

Job Title:

Business Intelligence / Business Analytics Developer

About:

Permanent position in the Business Intelligence/Business Analytics sector in Cape Town, South Africa (Northern Suburbs).

Salary negotiable based on experience and qualifications.

Are you a motivated self-starter with a passion for IT seeking to develop a career in Business Intelligence (BI)/Business Analytics(BA)? Join a dynamic team as BI/BA Developer to develop, implement and support BI/BA application solutions.

The successful applicant must have at least 1 year of development experience in Business Intelligence, a passion for technology and an interest in BI/BA.

Requirements:

1. Education and Experience:

 Tertiary qualification, preferably in Commerce or the Sciences

 IT is required with at least 2 years working experience in a development environment.

 Experience with BI/BA tools specifically with Cognos BI and/or Cognos TM1 an advantage.

2. Competencies:

 Good general computing knowledge, troubleshooting and support capability on the Microsoft Windows platform, a good understanding of networking fundamentals, familiar with application installation

 A strong sense of responsibility and integrity

 A good understanding of relational databases and working knowledge of MS SQL is required

 The candidate must have programming ability with knowledge of software development

 Ability to work under pressure and deliver on deadlines.

3. Apply:

