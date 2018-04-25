Business Intelligence Developer

Apr 25, 2018

REQUIREMENTS

  • A relevant diploma or B-degree in Information Technology (NQF 6/7)
  • A minimum of 2 years Information technology or equivalent experience
  • Experience in systems or data analysis
  • Programming, relational database or ETL experience
  • Experience in data warehousing
  • Exposure in BI application administration
  • Exposure to Advanced Analytical modelling will be advantageous
  • Willingness to perform standby duties

RESPONSIBILITIES AND WORK OUTPUTS

  • Develop, implement and document BI solutions
  • Develop feasible technical specifications and process flows for data provision activities in support of the development of business intelligence
  • solutions (Extraction and transformation of data, loading of data into appropriate data mart structures)
  • Quality assurance of data provided
  • Liaise with business analysts in terms of business requirements
  • Provide support to business intelligence users on data related issues
  • Creation of mining marts to support advanced analytical activities
  • Creation of valuable management information through the creation of meaningful artefact
  • Maintenance and enhancement to existing business intelligence solutions
  • Administration of existing business intelligence solutions

