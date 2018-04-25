Hosting & Database Administrator

Duties include:
– The position has tactical responsibility to run and sustain the IT Infrastructure in South Africa.
– Responsible for the hardware infrastructure, software infrastructure, tools servers, storage, backup and restore, databases, processes, asset, management, and threat and vulnerability landscapes.
– Executes strategic IT projects.
– Participates in developing, evaluating and implementing strategic direction.
– Coordinates the activities with the functional leads within IT.
– Available on a standby basis.
Requirements:
– Tertiary graduate in IT (Technical Stream) desired.
– Advanced computer literacy (Microsoft Office applications).
– Hardware and software installation experience.
– 1 – 3 years practical experience in similar role.