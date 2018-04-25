Intermediate Java Developer

Role / Purpose:The Intermediate Developer’s role is to write software code, test, write Unit Tests, debug and analyse software programs and applications based on requirements specified by the Systems Analyst. This includes researching, designing, documenting, and modifying software specifications throughout the production life cycle. The Intermediate Developer plays a significant role in mentoring and guiding less experience developers.The Intermediate Developer will also analyses and amend software errors in a timely and accurate fashion, provide status report (as required by the Solution Delivery manager) and ensure JIRA is up to date for based on his tasks and to ensure the code meets the required technical specifications as put down by Architecture.Experience & Qualifications:

Formal Education

Ideally, a degree, diploma or certificate in information systems, computer science or other relevant discipline from an accredited school.

Matric

Experience Required

3+ years experience in software development

2+ years experience in Java

1+ years experience in iOS desired

Grails/Groovy experience desired

Experience in web application development

Experience with relational databases

Experience with multiple operating systems (Unix, Linux Distro’s, macOS and Windows)

Experience in an Agile environment

Excellent understanding of coding methods and best practices

Able to communicate effectively with non-technical staff and with members of interdisciplinary teams

Hands-on experience developing unit test cases an advantage

Flexible and adaptable in regard to learning and understanding new technologies

Keen attention to detail

Proven analytical and problem-solving abilities

Ability to effectively prioritise and execute tasks in a high-pressure environment and tight timeframes

Experience working both independently and in a team-oriented, collaborative environment

HL7 or FHIR experience desirable

PilotFish or Mirth experience desirable

Role/Responsibilities:

Producing Code

Work closely with the Business & Architecture to interpret,

Write, translate and code software programs and applications according to specifications;

Testing Code

bugs and interact with testing team;

Perform maintenance programming and correction of identified defects;

Work with Testers – receive and provide feedback on

Investigate, analyses and document reported defects in JIRA;

Support

Provide defect management support as determined by the support roster

Knowledge Management

Perform peer code reviews,

Continuing professional development;

Meet personal development plan requirements;

Create and maintain technical documentation program development, logic, coding, and corrections.

Assist with the maintenance of user manuals and guidelines

Transfer gained system knowledge to peer developers

Mentor junior developers and share techniques with peers

Communication

Proactive and regular communication with: –

Management and team members;

Cross-divisional staff members;

3rd Party providers; and

Vendors and / or product suppliers

Relationships

Build good working relationships with staff;

Knowlege and Skills:

Knowledge of the SDLC

Systems Implementation

Product Development

IT Infrastructure

Software Development

Relationships management

Integration

Competencies:

Accuracy & Detail orientation

Planning & Organizing

Pro-activity & Initiative

Problem solving

Punctuality

Interpersonal relationships

Teamwork

Customer orientation

Self management & meeting deadlines

Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ((email address) – replace the AT with @)Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful

