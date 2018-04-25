IT Applications System Support

Duties include:

– This position is responsible for delivering IT Application operations support

– The activities include day-to-day operations of the Plant Floor Computing environment through business requests and incidents, issue escalations, asset management, hardware auditing and daily health checks.

– This position is responsible to ensure that all manufacturing applications are kept up-to-date and inline with business requirements.

– This position is also responsible for providing plant floor application support, project support and application server security patching.

– The position supports the business with new and existing innovative manufacturing business and system processes.

– This position is responsible for understanding and supporting the IT Manufacturing Application landscape.

Requirements:

– Bachelors Degree or National Diploma in Information Technology with programming experience

– Advanced computer literacy (Microsoft Office applications)

– Hardware and Software Installations experience.

– Must have at least 2 – 3 years working experience in an IT field.

– SQL and Oracle knowledge.

