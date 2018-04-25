IT Project Manager

Minimum Requirements:
- Relevant 3-year tertiary or NQF aligned qualification
- Project Management certification
- Up to 7 years’ experience in programme and project management
- Managed at least 5 IT or IT related projects through the complete project management lifecycle
- Proven track record of delivering business application and infrastructure projects
- Relevant retail industry experience and advantage
Competencies:
- Deep understanding and experience of IT Project Management methodologies
- Ability to develop Business Cases or Feasibility studies to justify initiatives for approval by the Executive team
- Ability to align the IT Projects being executed to Business Requirements throughout the programs and projects lifecycle
- Strong facilitation and communication skills at multiple stakeholder levels
- Strong collaboration with internal and external stakeholders and partners
- Strong leadership ability of direct and virtual teams
- Proactive Risk and Issue Management skills
- Ability to analyse the impact of change on the Business, Programs and Projects and put required actions in place
- Retail Business acumen
- Excellent multi-tasking ability
- Attention to detail and working to deadlines essential