IT Project Manager

Apr 25, 2018

Minimum Requirements: 

  • Relevant 3-year tertiary or NQF aligned qualification
  • Project Management certification
  • Up to 7 years’ experience in programme and project management
  • Managed at least 5 IT or IT related projects through the complete project management lifecycle
  • Proven track record of delivering business application and infrastructure projects
  • Relevant retail industry experience and advantage

Competencies:

  • Deep understanding and experience of IT Project Management methodologies
  • Ability to develop Business Cases or Feasibility studies to justify initiatives for approval by the Executive team
  • Ability to align the IT Projects being executed to Business Requirements throughout the programs and projects lifecycle
  • Strong facilitation and communication skills at multiple stakeholder levels
  • Strong collaboration with internal and external stakeholders and partners
  • Strong leadership ability of direct and virtual teams
  • Proactive Risk and Issue Management skills
  • Ability to analyse the impact of change on the Business, Programs and Projects and put required actions in place
  • Retail Business acumen
  • Excellent multi-tasking ability
  • Attention to detail and working to deadlines essential

