IT Specialist

INTRODUCTION:
Responsible for managing and supporting centralized and cloud based technologies like Active Directory, VMWare & NetBackup. As well as managing and maintaining new and existing voice, email and chat services configuration.
JOB SPECIFICATION:
– Conduct standby and respond to all centralized technology incidents
– Support and mentor Local IT departments in using centralized technologies
– Conduct capacity management across centralized technologies
– Produces a capacity plan that documents current utilization and forecasted requirements, as well as support costs for new applications or releases
– Builds the annual infrastructure growth plan with input from other teams
– Maintain Asset register of all cloud and centralized systems and configuration
– Manage/Govern configuration across cloud and centralized systems
– Managing and supporting all new and existing voice, email and chat service requests from business
REQUIRED KNOWLEDGE AND EXPERIENCE:
– Proven work experience in a Contact Centre Technical environment essential
– Cloud hosting concept knowledge essential
– Proven working experience and understanding of PBX and Computer Telephony Integration (CTI) type solutions essential
– ITIL Services framework understanding essential
– Good MS Office skills essential