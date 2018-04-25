IT Specialist

INTRODUCTION:

Responsible for managing and supporting centralized and cloud based technologies like Active Directory, VMWare & NetBackup. As well as managing and maintaining new and existing voice, email and chat services configuration.

JOB SPECIFICATION:

– Conduct standby and respond to all centralized technology incidents

– Support and mentor Local IT departments in using centralized technologies

– Conduct capacity management across centralized technologies

– Produces a capacity plan that documents current utilization and forecasted requirements, as well as support costs for new applications or releases

– Builds the annual infrastructure growth plan with input from other teams

– Maintain Asset register of all cloud and centralized systems and configuration

– Manage/Govern configuration across cloud and centralized systems

– Managing and supporting all new and existing voice, email and chat service requests from business

REQUIRED KNOWLEDGE AND EXPERIENCE:

– Proven work experience in a Contact Centre Technical environment essential

– Cloud hosting concept knowledge essential

– Proven working experience and understanding of PBX and Computer Telephony Integration (CTI) type solutions essential

– ITIL Services framework understanding essential

– Good MS Office skills essential

