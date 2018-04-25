Paratus slashes data prices by 80%

Paratus Namibia, a privately-owned pan-African telecoms operator, has slashed its data prices by 83,4%, now offering what it says is the cheapest data bundles with the most affordable data at N$15.00 per gigabyte.

The telecoms operator has decreased its data pricing on all LTE 4G, WiMAX and Fiber packages from N$85.00 to N$15.00 per gigabyte. This new rate targets consumers according to their specific needs and interests.

According to statistics from Research ICT Solutions (2018), Namibia rates 29th out of 52 African countries with regards to the cheapest 1 Gigabyte mobile prepaid rates per month for 2018 in USD, with a rate of US$7.35.

This is cheaper in comparison to other southern African countries such as South Africa, with a rate of US$8.28, Botswana with a rate of US$13.40, Democratic Republic of Congo with a rate of US$20.00 and Angola with a rate of US$24.86 per month.

Considering these statistics and the placement of Namibia as a whole, Paratus will be able to deliver capacity equal to that of 2nd position on the statistics list. Statistics are based on research done by Research ICT Solutions in partnership with the Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia (CRAN). It indicates the affordability statistics of mobile operator’s quarterly data prices since 2010.

Campaigns like #DataMustFall in South Africa raised the issue of high data costs, showing high levels of dissatisfaction amongst the consumers. It is essential for consumers to educate, inform, connect and share valuable information through affordable internet services, without having to pay exorbitant prices.

According to Paratus Namibia’s Managing Director, John D’Alton, internet access is no longer a luxury, it’s a necessity. “This is the norm that each Namibian is growing accustomed to and we believe that every single person in this country has the right to affordable internet access.”

Paratus is focused on contributing daily to providing consumers with various internet and telecommunication services. It values the importance of affordable internet access for all sectors.

Paratus Group CEO Barney Harmse says Paratus has established a prolific pan-African telecoms network and will continue to invest in Namibia and the rest of Africa as it has been doing for the past 15 years.

“We are now exporting Namibia’s Internet access to the rest of Africa and providing Internet capacity and ICT services to the DRC and neighbouring landlocked countries, from Namibia and the WACS CLS in Swakopmund. These are the opportunities that we are leveraging, not only showcasing Namibian ICT assets but also delivering on an international platform,” he concludes.