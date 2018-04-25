PHP Developer

ENVIRONMENT:
A large ecommerce company based in Cape Town are looking for Senior PHP Developers to join their dynamic growing team. Must have 5+ years’ experience in PHP, Python, Node, Go and MySQL.
REQUIREMENTS:
At least 5 years of experience of
- PHP / Python / Node / Go, MySQL
- CSS3, HTML5, JavaScript, jQuery
- MVC frameworks, Laravel experience a plus
- Object Oriented Principles and Design Patterns
- Git
- AWS (Amazon Web Services)
- Basic server administration (nginx, apache)
- Creating and using RESTful services – API-driven development experience essential
- Unit and integration testing
At least 3 years of experience of
- SOLR, ElasticSearch or Lucene
- Memcached
Advantageous
- PredictionIO and other machine learning tech
- Twitter Bootstrap
- Other JavaScript frameworks
While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.
COMMENTS:
When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. Only SA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to (email address) and mention the reference numbers of the jobs.