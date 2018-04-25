PHP Developer

ENVIRONMENT:

A large ecommerce company based in Cape Town are looking for Senior PHP Developers to join their dynamic growing team. Must have 5+ years’ experience in PHP, Python, Node, Go and MySQL.

REQUIREMENTS:

At least 5 years of experience of

PHP / Python / Node / Go, MySQL

CSS3, HTML5, JavaScript, jQuery

MVC frameworks, Laravel experience a plus

Object Oriented Principles and Design Patterns

Git

AWS (Amazon Web Services)

Basic server administration (nginx, apache)

Creating and using RESTful services – API-driven development experience essential

Unit and integration testing

At least 3 years of experience of

SOLR, ElasticSearch or Lucene

Memcached

Advantageous

PredictionIO and other machine learning tech

Twitter Bootstrap

Other JavaScript frameworks

