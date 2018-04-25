PHP Web Developer

ENVIRONMENT:
An online company that develops software for the travel industry requires a PHP/Python Web Developer with rock-solid Back-end as well as Front-end knowledge. The ideal candidate will hold 2-3 years of experience developing web applications and optimizing websites.
DUTIES:
- The creation of new websites and the mastery of cross-platform and cross-browser challenges.
- The development of applications that optimize performance across a myriad of devices.
- The monitoring and improvement of all current web applications.
- The analysis of online user behaviour through different conversion stages and the implementation of end-user psychology into development decisions.
REQUIREMENTS:
- Back-end:
- Excellent knowledge of Object Oriented programming – you know PHP or Python or both.
- Experience with at least one MVC framework (Laravel, Zend, Django, etc).
- Knowledge of a CMS like Django or Pimcore would be ideal.
- Experience with at least a SPA MV JavaScript framework such as Ember.js, Backbone.js or Angular.js
- Experience designing and developing RESTful Services (microservices knowledge is a plus).
- Knowledge of DevOps would be very beneficial.
- Front-end:
- Excellent knowledge of responsive grid layouts, media queries, responsive workflow and mobile first approach.
- Experience in at least one front-end responsive framework, ideally Bootstrap.
- Strong familiarity with JavaScript and jQuery, additionally CoffeeScript.
- Experience with CSS pre-processors (SaSS, SCSS, LESS).
- An understanding of browser-rendering optimization and best practice.
- Working preference toward