Senior Linux Administrator

Apr 25, 2018

ENVIRONMENT:

A leading internationally based company based in the Northern Suburbs of Cape Town specializing in transferring cloud systems would like a Senior Linux Administrator to join its Cape Town based team. You will interact with high profile industry clients on a day-to-day basis. The ideal candidate should have a minimum of 5 years Linux experience and exposure or an interest in cloud technologies (especially Azure and AWS). Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to (email address) and mention the reference numbers of the jobs.

DUTIES:

  • Provide technical and project leadership.
  • Responsible for scoping required functionality with clients.
  • Design, engineer and implement agreed solutions.
  • Work closely with clients, proactively defining other areas for improvement.
  • Produce professional documentation, such as design and run-books.
  • Act as a technical resource within the presales function.
  • Mentor and develop junior members of the team.

REQUIREMENTS:

  • Linux (Redhat, CentOs, Ubuntu) 5 years’ support experience a must.
  • Exposure or healthy interest in cloud technologies (especially Azure and AWS) would be very beneficial
  • Systems management / monitoring toolset exposure (e.g. Nagios etc).
  • Performance and Capacity management knowledge desirable.
  • Scripting knowledge / exposure (Perl, bash, PowerShell etc).
  • Good all-round platform knowledge (networking, IP, storage, virtual servers etc).
  • Backup / recovery processes.
  • A disciplined operator used to look after “grown up” estates and already gets ITIL processes (ideally would have an ITIL foundation

