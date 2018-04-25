SQL Database Administrator

Our client manages healthcare risks for employers and their employees and is currently seeking to employ a Database Administrator.RESPONSIBILITIES:

Allocating system storage & planning future storage requirements for DB

Modifying the database structure, as necessary, from information given by Application Developers

Maintaining system security

Ensuring compliance with database vendor license agreement

Controlling and monitoring user access to the database

Monitoring and optimizing the performance of the database

Planning for backup and recovery of database information

Maintaining archived data

Backing up and restoring databases

Generating various reports by querying from database as per need

Writing database documentation, including data standards, procedures and definitions for the data dictionary (metadata)

Monitoring of Data Warehouse SSIS packages

Monitoring of Data Imports

Ensuring Audit compliance

ESSENTIAL EDUCATIONAL REQUIREMENTS:

BCom/ Bus Sci (IS); or

BSc (Comp); or

BTech/ NDip Information Technology

Relevant SQL DBA Certification

EXPERIENCE REQUIRED:

Minimum 3 years

SKILLS REQUIRED:

Microsoft SQL Server 2008/ 2014 (Compulsory)

DB designing file/ filegroup layout and partitioning

DB logging, writing, scanning, restoring physical layout considerations

Troubleshooting system faults and Performance Tuning and Optimization (PTO)

Oversee backup, clustering, mirroring, replication and failover

T-SQL Scripting experience

PERSONALITY TRAITS REQUIRED:

Pro-active, organised and strong personal drive

High numeracy, analytical, problem-solving skills

Adaptable and resourceful in an ever-changing environment

Sound organisational and time management skills

Accountability

High stress tolerance

Good verbal and written communication skills

Positive attitude

